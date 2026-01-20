Aho notched two assists, including one on the power play, in Monday's 2-1 win over the Sabres.

Aho has logged multiple helpers in four of the last five games, earning a total of nine (four on the power play) in that span. The 28-year-old center's playmaking has helped mask a nine-game goal drought. He's at 17 goals, 52 points, 113 shots on net, 44 hits, 30 PIM and a plus-6 rating over 50 contests this season.