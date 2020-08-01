Aho scored a goal and an assist during Saturday's 3-2 win over the Rangers in Game 1 of their Stanley Cup Qualifier.

The 23-year-old helped set up Jaccob Slavin for the opening goal just 61 seconds into the first period, then tipped home an Andrei Svechnikov pass through the slot for a power-play tally in the second. Aho scored a career-high 38 goals with 66 points in 68 games during the abbreviated regular season, and he'll be a key part of the Carolina attack as the team looks to advance to the next round.