Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Two-point effort in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Aho picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers.
The 28-year-old center did what he could to keep Carolina in the game, having a hand in a Shayne Gostisbehere tally in the second period and a Seth Jarvis marker in the third. Aho hasn't gone more than two games in a row without getting onto the scoresheet all season, and over the last 12 contests he's piled up four goals and 12 points.
