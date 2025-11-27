Aho picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers.

The 28-year-old center did what he could to keep Carolina in the game, having a hand in a Shayne Gostisbehere tally in the second period and a Seth Jarvis marker in the third. Aho hasn't gone more than two games in a row without getting onto the scoresheet all season, and over the last 12 contests he's piled up four goals and 12 points.