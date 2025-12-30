Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Two-point effort Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Aho produced a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Rangers.
The 28-year-old center got Carolina on the board late in the first period before helping to set up Jackson Blake's OT winner. Aho has caught fire over the last couple weeks, getting onto the scoresheet in five of the last six games while racking up five goals and nine points, including four points (three goals, one assist) with the man advantage.
