Aho notched a goal and an assist in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Panthers.

After setting up Brent Burns for the game's first tally midway through the first period, Aho closed the books on the scoring with an empty-netter late in the third. It's the first multi-point performance since March 25 for the 25-year-old, and Aho wraps up the regular season with 36 goals and 67 points through 75 games.