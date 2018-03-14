Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Two-point effort Tuesday

Aho scored a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Tuesday's 6-4 loss to the Bruins.

He also chipped in two shots, one blocked shot and a minus-1 rating. The goal was Aho's 25th of the season, a new career high, and the power-play tally was his seventh, also a new career high. The 20-year-old is already a key member of the 'Canes attack, but his best is probably yet to come.