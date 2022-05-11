Aho dished out two assists in Tuesday's 5-1 Game 5 win over the Bruins.
Aho helped Jaccob Slavin open the scoring and later set up Seth Jarvis' second-period goal, which stretched the lead to 3-0. This is the fourth consecutive trip to the postseason for Aho's Hurricanes, and he has been quite productive in the playoffs with 40 points in 39 games.
