Aho collected a goal on three shots and added an assist in Monday's 4-2 win over Nashville.

Aho's goal on a 2-on-1 rush midway through the third period was his first goal of the season and stood as the game-winner. He also set up Andrei Svechnikov's power-play tally that opened the scoring in the second period. Aho, fresh off a career-high 38 goals in 2019-20, has three points in three games this season.