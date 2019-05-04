Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Two points again
Aho scored a power-play goal while adding an assist and four shots in Friday's 5-2 win over the Islanders in Game 4.
With a chance to advance, Aho and Teuvo Teravainen each posted a goal and an assist to help the Hurricanes sweep the Islanders. Aho has registered four goals and five helpers in 11 postseason games during this run, which continues into the Eastern Conference finals.
