Aho scored an even-strength goal and added a power-play assist in Tuesday's 4-0 win over the Islanders.

After feeding Andrei Svechnikov for what proved to be the game-winner early in the first period, Aho capped the scoring on the night late in the second frame by finishing off a 2-on-1 rush with Eric Robinson. Aho has gotten onto the scoresheet in 10 of the last 12 games, racking up four goals and 16 points over that stretch with half his production -- one tally and seven helpers -- coming on the power play.