Aho scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Saturday's 5-3 loss to Winnipeg.

Both points came in the second period as the Hurricanes surged out to a 3-0 lead, but the third period belonged to the Jets. It's only Aho's second multi-point performance in the last 15 games, but he's stayed productive with eight goals and 11 points over that stretch. Saturday's goal was the 24th of the season for the 26-year-old winger, a mark he's reached in each of his eight NHL campaigns.