Aho scored a goal and added an assist in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Rangers in Game 6.

Aho had the primary assist on Seth Jarvis' power-play marker early in the second period. Aho also had an even-strength tally in the middle frame which was the final goal Carolina scored in the contest. In addition to scoring two points, the Finnish center had two shots on net, one block and a minus-2 rating in 18:48 of ice time. After a career high in the regular season with 89 points, the 26-year-old forward finished the postseason with four goals, eight assists and a plus-1 rating in 11 outings.