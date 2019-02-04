Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Two points in Sunday's loss
Aho had a goal and an assist in Sunday's loss to the Flames, giving him a five-game point streak.
Aho has been very productive in 2019, with 21 points in 14 games. The 21-year old is on pace to smash his career highs across the board.
