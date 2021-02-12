Aho scored a power play goal on three shots and added an assist in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Stars.

Aho opened the scoring at 16:01 of the first period with his third goal of the year. He later added a helper on Warren Foegele's empty-netter to seal the win. Aho is up to 11 points, 24 shots and a plus-1 rating through 11 appearances this season. A point-per-game pace is the expectation for the Finn at this point, so he's right where he should be early in 2020-21.