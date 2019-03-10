Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Two points in win
Aho scored an empty-net goal and added a power-play assist in a 5-3 win over the Predators on Saturday.
The Hurricanes' top line accounted for four of their five goals in the contest, with Aho icing the cake with 20 seconds left in the third period. Aho set a new career high for goals with 30, and now has 77 points in 68 games, also a personal best. It was a strong bounce-back effort after he skated to a minus-5 rating in Friday's 8-1 loss to the Jets.
