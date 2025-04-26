Aho scored a goal on four shots, dished an assist and added four hits in Friday's 3-2 double-overtime loss to the Devils in Game 3.

Aho had been limited to one assist over two games to begin the first-round playoff series before a bigger performance in Game 3. The center has added seven shots on net, nine hits, two blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over three postseason contests. Aho is in his usual spots on the first line and top power-play unit, so he should continue to be a driving force on offense for the Hurricanes.