Aho (upper body) isn't available for Saturday's game versus Colorado, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.
Aho will miss his third straight contest due to his upper-body injury. He was off to a great start before getting hurt, providing a goal and three points through three appearances this season. Aho's next chance to play will come Tuesday versus Tampa Bay.
