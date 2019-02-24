Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Where have the goals gone
Aho grabbed an assist Saturday in a 3-0 win over the Stars.
Aho hasn't tickled the twine in 10 games, but he has put up nine helpers in that span. Five of those have come on the power play, including Saturday's apple. The rising young star is on pace for a 30-goal, 90-point season, but both he and the Canes must be itching for him to ditch that goal monkey. Aho will snap the drought soon. He's too good for this to continue much longer.
