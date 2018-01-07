Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Will head home for evaluation.

Aho (lower body) will be re-evaluated Sunday, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

The Hurricanes will stop in Carolina for a two-day break between road matchups, and that's where Aho will be evaluated. Aho's next chance to hit the ice will be Tuesday in Tampa Bay.

