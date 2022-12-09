Aho (lower body) is not at practice Friday and will miss Saturday's tilt versus the Islanders, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Coach Rod Brind'Amour stated Thursday that if Aho was unable to practice Friday, he would not play Saturday. Paul Stastny is in his spot on the top line, between Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas. Aho has 11 goals and 27 points in 26 games this season.