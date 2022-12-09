Aho (lower body) is not at practice Friday and will miss Saturday's tilt versus the Islanders, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Coach Rod Brind'Amour stated Thursday that if Aho was unable to practice Friday, he would not play Saturday. Paul Stastny is in his spot on the top line, between Seth Jarvis and Martin Necas. Aho has 11 goals and 27 points in 26 games this season.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Misses practice Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Scores again Tuesday•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Deposits 10th goal•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Doles out two assists•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Logs three helpers in loss•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Tallies lone goal in overtime loss•