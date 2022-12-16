Aho (lower body) will not play this weekend, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Aho will sit out Friday versus Dallas and Saturday against Pittsburgh according to coach Rod Brind'Amour. Aho has already sat out three straight games as this injury has been far more serious than first thought. Aho has 11 goals and 27 points in 26 games this season.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Doubtful versus Kraken•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Won't play Tuesday•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Will not play Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Misses practice Thursday•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Scores again Tuesday•
-
Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Deposits 10th goal•