Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Will talk extension

Aho and the Hurricanes will try to reach an extension before the season begins, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

The Hurricanes season opener is Oct. 4 against the Islanders, so the goal is to have him signed by then. Aho is set to become a restricted free agent after the 2018-19 campaign. The 21-year-old worthy of a substantial payday, too, after scoring 53 goals and 114 points over his first two seasons in the league.