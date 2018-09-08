Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Will talk extension
Aho and the Hurricanes will try to reach an extension before the season begins, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
The Hurricanes season opener is Oct. 4 against the Islanders, so the goal is to have him signed by then. Aho is set to become a restricted free agent after the 2018-19 campaign. The 21-year-old worthy of a substantial payday, too, after scoring 53 goals and 114 points over his first two seasons in the league.
