Aho (upper body) isn't available for Thursday's contest against Seattle, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.
Aho will miss his second straight game. He was off to a great start before suffering an upper-body injury, scoring a goal and three points in three outings. His next chance to return will be Saturday versus Colorado.
