Aho (lower body) won't be available to play Tuesday against Detroit, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Aho, who didn't play Saturday versus the Islanders, didn't take part in Monday's practice. He has racked up 11 goals, 27 points, 77 shots on net and 29 hits in 26 games this season. Aho's spot on the top line was occupied by Paul Stastny, who scored the game-winning goal Saturday.