Frolov was the 41st overall pick by Carolina in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Russian goaltending prospects are often difficult to get a read on and Frolov is tougher than most. He played just 27 games this year between three different stops on the Russian Jr. circuit. In 43 career games at that level, Frolov has posted a 23-11-5 record, 2.25 GAA and .916 save percentage. He's yet to make his KHL debut and we really won't get an accurate read on his long-term potential until Frolov begins to face better competition. At 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, he does have the requisite size all NHL organizations are looking for in their goaltenders these days.