Jarvis (eye) is not expected to be out for a long period of time after exiting Friday's game versus the Canucks, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site

Head coach Rod Brind'Amour confirmed that Jarvis took a stick near his eye, but it sounds like the forward avoided significant damage. The 23-year-old's status for Saturday versus the Oilers was not revealed, but even if he misses that game, it sounds like he'll be back in fairly short order.