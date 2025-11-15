Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis: Absence likely to be short
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jarvis (eye) is not expected to be out for a long period of time after exiting Friday's game versus the Canucks, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site
Head coach Rod Brind'Amour confirmed that Jarvis took a stick near his eye, but it sounds like the forward avoided significant damage. The 23-year-old's status for Saturday versus the Oilers was not revealed, but even if he misses that game, it sounds like he'll be back in fairly short order.
