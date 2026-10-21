Jarvis (shoulder) was activated from the injured non-roster list by the Hurricanes on Wednesday.

Jarvis underwent shoulder surgery in June and was expected to miss approximately 4-6 months. While he was unavailable for the start of the regular season, he traveled with the Hurricanes for the start of their current five-game road trip and has been cleared to return slightly ahead of schedule. The 24-year-old made 71 regular-season appearances for the Hurricanes last year and recorded 32 goals, 34 assists, 81 hits, 27 blocked shots and 23 PIM while averaging 18:53 of ice time. Jarvis is on track to make his season debut Thursday against Edmonton and should immediately reclaim a prominent role for Carolina.