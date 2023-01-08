Jarvis snapped a three-game pointless streak with an assist in Saturday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Blue Jackets.

The 20-year-old Jarvis continues to enjoy success on the Canes' top line, although he's not producing at quite the same clip as last year's rookie season when he recorded 40 points in just 68 games. He's still on pace for a 40-point season, but he'll likely need a full 82 games to get there. Keep him rolling.