Jarvis (shoulder) was on the ice for practice Thursday, Ryan Henkel of The Hockey News reports.

Jarvis is coming back from surgery for a torn labrum and rotator cuff. It was his first time on the ice with teammates during his recovery process, which was initially given a 4-6 month timeline in late June. The forward looks to be ahead of schedule, though it's unlikely he'll be ready for the start of the season even with the strong progress he's made so far. However, fantasy managers can have some optimism that he will be back in October rather than missing half of the season, as long as he's able to avoid setbacks.