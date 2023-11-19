Jarvis had two goals and an assist in a 4-2 win over Pittsburgh on Saturday.
He gave the Canes the lead at 11:52 of the third period when he redirected a centering pass from Jaccob Slavin. And then he put in an empty netter in the last minute to seal the win. It was a big night for Jarvis, who snapped a five-game point drought and doubled his point total from the last 10 games. He's up to 13 points (seven goals, six assists) and is on a 60-point pace. Jarvis sometimes gets forgotten within the strong Canes forward corps. He shouldn't. He's now tied with Jesperi Kotkaniemi for second in team scoring behind only Sebastian Aho.
