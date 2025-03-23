Jarvis (undisclosed) will be available for Sunday's game against the Ducks, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Jarvis was considered a game-time decision for Sunday's matchup after sustaining an injury during Saturday's game against Los Angeles. However, he went through pregame warmups and has been cleared to suit up against the Ducks. Over 10 appearances this month, Jarvis has logged four goals, two assists, 10 hits, nine blocked shots and a plus-6 rating while averaging 19:59 of ice time.