Jarvis (rest) returned to practice Thursday, according to Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Jarvis sat out the Hurricanes' season finale as coach Rod Brind'Amour decided to rest Jarvis and seven other regulars. Jarvis had a career high 33 goals and 67 points in 81 games this season. He was a stud on the power play with 13 goals and seven helpers as he established himself as a first-line player, alongside Sebastian Aho and Jake Guentzel.