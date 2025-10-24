Jarvis scored a shorthanded goal on five shots and added an assist in Thursday's 5-4 shootout win over the Avalanche.

Jarvis earned both of his points during an explosive first period for the Hurricanes' offense. The 23-year-old has netted at least one goal in five of seven games to begin the season, totaling seven goals and four helpers. He's also produced 29 shots on net, four blocked shots and a plus-3 rating. Jarvis will continue to play in all situations as one of the most important members of Carolina's lineup. He looks ready to take the step up from being a great forward to an elite one.