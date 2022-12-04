Jarvis recorded an assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Kings.
Jarvis has quietly put together a five-game point streak (two goals, three assists). Playing in a top-line role alongside Sebastian Aho has its perks, and it's working out for Jarvis right now. The 20-year-old winger is up to five goals, seven helpers, 51 shots on net, 29 hits and a plus-6 rating in 25 contests overall. That level of production has been a slight drop from his 40-point effort in 68 games last year, but he's still doing enough to help in deeper fantasy formats.
