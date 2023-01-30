Jarvis supplied a goal in Carolina's 4-1 win against Boston on Sunday.
Jarvis' marker came at 1:57 of the third period to extend Carolina's edge to 3-0. He's up to eight goals and 24 points in 49 games. The 20-year-old was held off the scoresheet in five of his previous six contests.
