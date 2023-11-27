Jarvis recorded a pair of assists and went plus-2 in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Jarvis was big in the Hurricanes' comeback, assisting on the game-tying goal by Brady Skjei as well as the game-winner from Andrei Svechnikov. This was Jarvis' third multi-point effort in the last four games, following his five-game point drought in the middle of November. The 21-year-old is in his third full campaign and looks set to take a step forward on offense when all is said and done. He's posted eight goals, nine helpers, 43 shots on net, 28 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 20 appearances while firmly establishing himself in the top six.