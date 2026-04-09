Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis: Cycling out of lineup
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Jarvis will be rested for Thursday's game versus the Blackhawks, Adam Gold of The Adam Gold Show reports.
The Hurricanes' top line looks to have first dibs on getting rested, as Gold reports all of Jarvis, Sebastian Aho and Andrei Svechnikov will sit Thursday. It's unclear how many games off Jarvis will receive over the last four contests of the regular season.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis: Three points in win•
-
Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis: Secures 30-goal campaign•
-
Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis: Records three power-play points•
-
Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis: Two-point effort Friday•
-
Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis: Tallies in Tuesday's shootout win•
-
Hurricanes' Seth Jarvis: Earns three points in loss•