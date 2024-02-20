Jarvis posted two assists and two PIM in Monday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks.

Most players wouldn't do well with a drop from the top line to the third line, but Jarvis hasn't struggled a bit. He's played on the third line since the All-Star break, racking up three goals and five assists over his last seven games. The winger is up to 46 points, 128 shots on net, 87 hits and a plus-8 rating through 55 appearances. It's already a career year across the board in the scoring categories for Jarvis, who is tracking toward eclipsing the 60-point mark this season.