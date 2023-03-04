Jarvis produced an assist in Friday's 6-1 win over the Coyotes.

Jarvis has taken his game to a higher level with five goals, three assists and a plus-6 rating over the past 10 games. A creative player with a spot on the top line and No. 2 power-play unit, Jarvis already commands attention in deep fantasy leagues, and his status as the 13th overall pick from 2020 suggests that there is plenty of untapped upside for future campaigns.