Jarvis was credited with an assist during Tuesday's 1-0 victory over the host Red Wings.

Delivering a no-look backhand pass to Brady Skjei, Jarvis earned the primary helper on Tuesday's game-winning marker. The 2020 first-round draft pick is settling in with the Hurricanes, compiling eight points in his past 10 games. Jarvis, who scored 17 goals in 68 games as a rookie, recorded one shot in 15:15 of ice time versus the Red Wings.