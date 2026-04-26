Jarvis logged two assists in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Senators in Game 4.

Jarvis had gone six games without a point entering this contest. He also rested three times prior to the start of the postseason, but the Hurricanes got through a first-round sweep of the Senators without getting much out of the top line. Jarvis had 66 points over 71 regular-season outings this year. In his playoff career prior to this year, he picked up 19 goals and 43 points across 55 appearances.