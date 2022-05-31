Jarvis (upper body) will not return to Monday's tilt with the Rangers.
Jarvis took a big hit from Jacob Trouba in the first period and did not return to the game. The 20-year-old winger logged just 2:27 of ice time prior to suffering the injury. He tallied three assists with 13 shots on goal this series.
