Jarvis (rest) is slated to miss Thursday's game against Ottawa.

Jarvis was also out of the lineup for Wednesday's 4-2 loss to Montreal. He should be back for Game 1 of Carolina's first-round series against New Jersey on Sunday. The 23-year-old is set to finish the regular season with 32 goals and 67 points in 73 outings. That matches his career-high point total from 2023-24, though he accomplished that feat in 82 regular-season appearances last year.