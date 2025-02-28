Jarvis scored an empty-net goal on three shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Sabres.

Jarvis picked up his first point in three games since returning from representing Team Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off. Over the last two months, he's been pretty good with 14 goals and seven assists across 22 contests. Jarvis is up to 23 tallies, 46 points, 135 shots on net, 75 hits and a plus-2 rating through 52 outings overall. He's unlikely to match last season's 67-point output over 81 regular-season appearances, but a return to the 30-goal threshold is within reach.