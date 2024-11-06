Jarvis scored an empty-net goal on four shots, added four hits and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Flyers.

Jarvis beat the buzzer in the third period to end a three-game goal drought. The 22-year-old is up to four goals, five assists, 33 shots on net, 14 hits and a plus-1 rating through 11 contests. He's earned five of his nine points on the power play, and he remains on the first unit, giving him a high floor for scoring production.