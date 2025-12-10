Jarvis scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Blue Jackets.

Jarvis had gone two straight without finding the back of the net, but he delivered in this one. He came through in a time of need for the Hurricanes, as his goal in the second period was the equalizer and the tally that sparked the Canes' comeback. The 23-year-old winger has 17 goals this season, with seven of those goals coming across his last nine outings.