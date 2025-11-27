Jarvis notched an assist, three shots on goal, four hits and a minus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Rangers.

Jarvis has scored twice over the last three contests after breaking a five-game goal drought. The 23-year-old brought the Hurricanes within a goal of tying the game midway through the third period, though the comeback push fell short. Jarvis is up to 12 goals, 19 points, 70 shots on net, 24 hits and a plus-1 rating across 23 appearances as a top-six regular this season.