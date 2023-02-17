Jarvis scored a hat trick in Thursday's 6-2 win over Montreal.

It was Jarvis' first NHL hat trick. The first put the Canes up 2-1 in the first on a feed from Sebastian Aho after a Canadiens turnover. He scored early in the third to push the score to 4-2 and completed the hat trick while short-handed with 20 seconds left to make it 6-2. Thursday's offensive outburst has put Jarvis on pace to better his 40-point rookie season.