Jarvis picked up two primary assists, including one on the power play, in a 3-1 win over Arizona on Saturday.

Jarvis is on a four-game, five-assist scoring streak, and he has put up at least a point in seven of his last eight games (one goal, nine assists). With 38 points (15 goals, 23 assists) on the season, Jarvis is just two points from equaling his rookie high-water mark of 17 goals and 40 points. At this rate, he will shatter his career marks and may record his first mid-60s point season.