Jarvis (shoulder) has been deemed a game-time decision for Thursday's clash against the Oilers, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Jarvis was activated off the injured non-roster list Wednesday, but he's set to be a game-time decision to make his season debut Thursday. Head coach Rod Brind'Amour stated that he's hopeful for the 24-year-old winger's chances, but it will ultimately come down to how he feels prior to puck drop. Jarvis is coming off a strong postseason run to help the Hurricanes win their second Stanley Cup, as he posted four goals and 11 points across 19 playoff appearances. If he's given the green light for Thursday, Jarvis would likely slot into a middle-six role as he's eased back up the Canes' lineup. Regardless of whether he plays Thursday, Jarvis is a priority waiver-wire addition with his return looming.